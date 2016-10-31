The Can-D-Man can: Winnipeg's Nutty Club factory still sweet on the Exchange after 113 years

If anyone ought to be celebrated on Halloween, it’s the Can-D-Man.

Since 1903, he’s tipped his cap to the people of Winnipeg, usually from his iconic perch on the walls of the Nutty Club offices and factories on Pioneer and Lombard Avenues.

The brainchild of A. E. Scott and James Loughrin Bathgate, the Nutty Club cut its teeth in the city filling a sugar void felt at small convenience stores.

This was long before grocery store chains became the norm, said president Jim Hunt.

Nutty Club was one of the first distributors to package candy, which used to come exclusively in bulk, he added.

Hunt, who’s been with the company since 1960, said Halloween isn’t their main money-maker these days, with Christmas being much more lucrative.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro The president of Nutty Club, Jim Hunt, stands among the candy-stocked shelves in the local sample room.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro Yellow and pink popcorn are long-time Nutty Club mainstays, still made in Winnipeg.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro Antique cookie tins are stacked in one corner of the sample room, relics no longer made by Nutty Club.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro Food colouring and toffee are two Nutty Club items still sold in stores.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/For Metro Jelly beans are among the 30 to 35 varieties of candy the Nutty Club still produces. Jujubes are still their number one seller, president Jim Hunt said.

“Back in 1960, Halloween was a huge time for us. Very, very different than it is today,” he said in an interview at the Nutty Club’s sample room.

Here, the shelves are stocked with candies past and present, like pearled peanuts, jujubes, scotch mints and Kandy Korn.

Food Club specialty grocery items also line one wall with more obscure goods, from pancake syrups, to gravies and smoked oysters.

“When people came to the door (in 1960), a very special person like a kid next door, a little three-year-old or whatever, might have got something of the value of a nickel. But the usual kid would get maybe a couple of one-cent suckers, some (Hershey) Kisses," Hunt said.

"Today, you get chocolate bars, soft drinks. I’m surprised they don’t get gift cards to The Keg.”

He admits it’s been hard for the Nutty Club to keep up with treat trends over the years.

Still, they’re producing 30 to 35 kinds of candy, employing about 100 people and calling our city home, with sister shops in Regina, Calgary, Edmonton and Delta, B.C.

Buying their sugar cane from Halifax, Nutty Club never made a move east because it didn’t make sense to pay double to ship the sugar back to where it came from, Hunt said.

They’ve had great success in Western Canada and never saw a reason to leave Winnipeg. Yet Hunt is hard-pressed to say what comes next for the candy pioneer.

“The products we’re selling today aren’t what we sold 50 years ago. It’s a constant change,” he said.

And what’s his favourite candy? Not the iconic pink popcorn or the liquorice swirls.

He prefers chocolate-covered almonds or almond bark.

Sales manager Brendan Noone veers to a more standard Nutty Club favourite.

“I remember my mom in the 60s when we were going to school… (she’d give) a handful of scotch mints. Stick it in your parka pocket in case you get a little tickle when you’re cold,” he said. “I have a sweet tooth, but I don’t indulge in it a lot. So my shirts are still quite loose after several years working here.”

Hunt hopes Winnipeggers will show less restraint than his co-worker come Halloween—to help the Nutty Club stick around another 113 years.

“If they won’t buy our products, well…,” he trails off for a few seconds. “We’ll disappear.”