Blue Nile owner seeks court judgement to open controversial West End bar

A Winnipeg businessman who has failed – twice – to get city hall on side with his west-end bar proposal is now taking the matter to court.

Girma Tessema, the owner of the Blue Nile Restaurant and Hookah Lounge, has applied to reopen Rift Valley Restaurant—which was destroyed in a fire back in February—at 626 Sargent Ave., the site of a former Royal Canadian Legion.

In September, the city’s appeals committee confirmed a decision by the Board of Adjustment not to grant Tessema a conditional use to open his proposed restaurant and bar, after hearing the area-councillor, a community group and police voice concerns the business would attract violent crime.

City staff also cited concerns about inadequate parking space for the size of the development.

Tessema plans his would-be restaurant to hold 400-plus people and include a dance floor, banquet hall, and patio.

Last Thursday, his lawyer, Chesley Morgado, filed a notice of application for an adjudication of the appeal at the Court of Queen’s Bench.

According to the application, Tessema seeks a declaratory order from the court that states 626 Sargent Ave., can be used as a restaurant, private club, drinking establishment and patio that accommodates the scale of his proposal.

He seeks a similar order that rules he’s been grandfathered the hall rental and private club licenses of the former legion and that he be granted all other licenses required to open his business.

The application argues city staff failed to recognize Tessema had been grandfathered the appropriate licenses and an application for a conditional use should have never be required.

It also states the appeals committee erred by “failing to address the primary issue before them,” and “misdirecting their attention to irrelevant allegations pertaining to the Applicant thereby prejudicing [Tessema’s] application.”

Those allegations were the safety concerns raised by Coun. Cindy Gilroy, who pointed to the history of violence police have recorded at the Blue Nile, which was also echoed by the Spence Neighbourhood Association.

A hearing on the notice of appeal is set for Nov. 16.