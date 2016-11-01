Time to ink growth fees into the capital budget: Bowman

The city has yet to see any growth fee revenue, but the mayor says it's time to earmark those future dollars for next year’s capital budget.

Brian Bowman said that there’s been zero consideration given to growth fees in the 2017 budget planning. But that’s about to change since council voted 10-6 to usher in the new fees last week.

“I haven’t had an opportunity to speak to council or the administration since last week about, ‘OK, now that it’s passed, how might it impact the capital budget so that we can flag what the anticipated revenues are for a dedicated fund,” he said during an interview on Tuesday.

The city is expecting to collect $7-$10 million in impact fees from some new builds on the outskirts of the city starting in May 2017.

For constructing a new 1,800-square-foot single dwelling residential home, a developer would be charged a fee of under $10,000.

In an interview with Metro on Tuesday, Bowman said that growth fee revenue is intended for projects that support the development vision outlined in OurWinnipeg, the city's 25-year planning document.

“We’re going to have to budget for [growth fees] in terms of setting aside some funds. Ultimately council will be deciding how those funds will be used.”

He maintains that growth fee revenue will have no impact on the city’s 2017 tax-supported operating budget that covers the day-to-day cost of city functions.

The city's newly-named finance chairman Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James-Brooklands) said he has yet to sink his teeth into that file. But in the coming days he expects to see the projections for new revenue from growth fees.