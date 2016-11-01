Facebook video showing Winnipeg Halloween fight involving woman makes rounds online

An eight-second video of an apparent fight and knock-out shove outside a Winnipeg bar on Halloween has had millions of views on Facebook as of Tuesday.

The video – which has since been removed – had more than 3.2 million views and over 60,000 shares.

Its caption, "When the pal is too lit," is an apparent nod to the fight's location outside the World Famous Palomino Club. Known as the Pal for short, the club was located on Portage Avenue for more than 27 years before relocating to Main Street in the spring.

The filming begins with two men who appear to be bracing for a fight, one of them in costume. Meanwhile a third man tries to hold one of them back—the man dressed up as the superhero, Thor.

Then a few seconds later, a blonde woman appears, apparently wanting to break up the fight—or get involved.

As she enters from off screen, one of the men involved in the fight elbows her, knocking her to the ground.

She lays on the ground for the remainder of the video, while another man goes after the one who elbowed her. It appears someone from the club's security team tries to tend to the woman. In the video, it's unclear whether she is still conscious after being hit.