New infrastructure chairman gets some time on BRT line

Councillor Marty Morantz doesn’t ride the bus often, but after a recent city hall shuffle put transit into his portfolio, he decided to get better acquainted with the system.

“I wanted specifically to check out the rapid transit corridor,” he said of a Sunday afternoon excursion he took from the Harkness bus rapid transit (BRT) station to Jubilee station.

After spending the past two years chairing the city’s finance committee, Morantz is now heading the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

He said he expects there will be a “big learning curve” in his new role, similar to when he was first appointed to the finance committee.

As he’ll chair his first public works meeting Monday, he felt it prudent to get some time on the line before the city works to expand the BRT network under his watch.

“It was great, I was very impressed with the service—I have to say it’s quite a different experience from being on an ordinary bus route with traffic lights and stop signs,” Morantz said of his BRT test-run. “It’s really more akin to how you might feel if you were on a subway for example, just moving from station to station.”

Morantz said he’s always been a proponent of rapid transit, and after checking it out first-hand he can see how expanding southwest down to the University of Manitoba is going to be “tremendous” for transit users.

“I think the city needs to have an expanding rapid transit system in order to grow for the future,” he said.

The Southwest BRT extension is one of the biggest projects on the agenda for Morantz in his new position, and he’s expecting a verbal update on the project status, Monday, but there are other major files in his portfolio he’s also taking a close look at—including biking and active transportation (AT).

Morantz said he’s already met with most department heads to get up to date on the city’s biggest infrastructure projects, and another on his near-term radar is the Waverley Underpass project, specifically the AT elements.

He might not have the experience in AT advocacy that his predecessor Coun. Janice Lukes brought to the public works committee. But Morantz plans on applying his finance-chair lens to the underpass project and other road work to suss out what the city’s actual AT spending is in the next budget.

“I want to see if we can refine the (budgeting) process to make sure we have a global picture of what’s happening with AT,” he said.

Morantz explained how $5.2 million in projected AT spending in 2017 might undersell what the city puts into biking and walking infrastructure because there are projects like the Waverley underpass with AT elements excluded from the total.

“There’s incremental funding that’s embedded in all kinds of different street renewal projects,” he explained. “I think just to get a clear picture to people who are interested in AT issues of what we are actually spending… it’s important for people to understand.”