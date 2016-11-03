Conciliation process continues in faculty strike at University of Manitoba

WINNIPEG - The president of the University of Manitoba faculty association says he is optimistic a strike at the school can be ended with a deal.

Mark Hudson says a settlement has not yet been reached but conciliation continues.

He says that wouldn't be happening if progress hadn't been made, so he's remaining hopeful.

Professors have backed down a little bit on their demands for a salary increase and are now concerned more about their work load.

The strike began Tuesday, affecting 29,000 students at the province's largest university.

It came one day after the 1,200-member faculty association rejected a contract counter-offer from the school.

The faculty's last collective agreement expired in March. Mediated talks broke down last week over issues including wages, workload and performance assessments.