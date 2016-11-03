Businesses boom out of 'up-and-coming' Exchange District

Winnipeg’s Exchange District was just called “the city’s most up-and-coming neighbourhood” by Vogue magazine, and as two booming businesses in the area can attest, that’s no stretch.

Both Cho Venevongsa and Clinton Skibitzky have belonged to the city’s business community for the better part of two decades. Both have newer ventures that earned such quick success in the Exchange that they merited expansion.

Skibitzky, who’s been a managing partner of the DACAPO recording studio for 18 years, opened the game-night café Across the Board on Albert Street just two years ago, but has already outgrown that space with demand far exceeding his expectations.

He said he chose the Exchange for Across the Board because of its proximity to DACAPO, but learned it held the potential to be an activity hot-spot.

“We didn’t know what to expect… when we did open it was very positive, uptake was very quick, and it became clear we would want to do something to facilitate a larger space,” he said. “It certainly illustrates people were willing to come down to the Exchange to spend time there in the evening, late Friday, Saturday, do their social time there.”

And not just willing to settle for a café menu, his customers were hungry for a chance to hunker down with a full meal and spend a bit more time there. So Across the Board is moving across the street to a larger space (with a larger kitchen) in the Crocus building.

Staying in the Exchange was key, he explained, because more and more people are drawn there daily, and “it continues to trend that way.”

“It’s changed completely… there are more people walking around, substantially more restaurants, shops, boutique places that draw people into the area and give it a more vibrant, alive, safe feeling… a cache that didn’t exist before.”

Venevongsa found that crowd’s desire to grab a healthy, quick lunch in the Exchange surprising, too.

For the past 17 years, he’s been best known for his Wasabi restaurants located around Winnipeg, but his “fast casual” fare at Chosabi on King Street was such a hit when it opened in January that he opened a second location by August.

He attributed his success to a winning formula of location, timing, promotion and a hit signature menu item—the sushi burrito.

While Skibitzky cashes in on the nightlife potential of the Exchange, Venevongsa caters to the business community of downtown and young professionals of the area’s famed “Innovation Alley.”

Venevongsa explained his typical customers are “so busy, looking for something quick, easy and healthy,” that the sushi burrito was an easy sell.

“It caught on pretty quick,” he said. “I guess fast casual is the thing these days. It’s attracting new generations of customers.”

The success Skibitzky and Venevongsa have found will be jointly celebrated next week at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce’s “Toasting Winnipeg” breakfast event, when the entrepreneurs will share their tips on running multiple businesses and finding the right audience for unique concepts.