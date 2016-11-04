Winnipeg mayor gets second chance with millennial terms and fails

Metro Winnipeg sat down with Mayor Brian Bowman to ask him questions about anything but politics and policy -- everybody needs a break, right?

*The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Stephanie Taylor (ST): What does ‘YOLO’ mean?

Brian Bowman (BB): What does which?

ST: ‘YOLO’

BB: You’ll have to tell me.

ST: What do you think it means?

B:I don’t know.

ST: What do you think ‘On Fleek’ means?

BB: On Fleek?

ST: What do you think ‘On Fleek’ means?

BB: These aren’t Bartley Kives questions are they?

ST: These are not Bartley Kives questions. These are Stephanie Taylor questions.

BB: You are setting the standard now ‘cause during the campaign he asked a question about a street name, like a really new street name, and very few of us had a clue where it was, so no. Don’t know.

ST:If you could be mayor of another Canadian city, which city?

BB: There’s s no other city I want to be mayor of … Honestly, that’s one I have to say I wouldn’t want to serve anywhere else.

ST: If you were deserted on an island and there was another councillor that you could pick to help you survive, who would that councillor be?

BB: To help me survive? Well, I guess money wouldn’t help so our finance chair is out. Water and waste would be important, but there’d probably be a lot of water. Community centres--you’ve got a beach. We’ve got Innovation, that might be pretty important … I’d have to say public works 'cause you have to build a lot of stuff, so I’d say Coun. Marty Mortanz.

ST: What was the last concert you went to?

BB: Probably Ozzie Obsourne .. that was like a year ago.

ST: Greg Selinger or Brian Pallister

BB: Right now, the premier is Brian Pallister.

ST: No. To grab a beer with, Greg Selinger or Brian Pallister, guy to hang out with.

BB: You know what, I’ve enjoyed working with both of them. I would absoutley have a beer with Brian Pallister.

ST: What’s your favourite alcoholic drink?

BB: Beer ... I’m not really that discriminatory, for me Rickard's Red. I really like Fort Garry. Farmery’s good, too. I just recently discovered some of the other microbreweries.

ST: Name a visual artist in the city.

BB: That’s a good question. Does Wanda Koop do visual art? I think she does. I may have led the Winnipeg Art Gallery, but don’t think for a moment that I know much about art. I don’t.

ST: Favourite place to eat in the city?

BB: Oh boy … honestly, Boston Pizza.

ST: Really?

BB: I like Boston Pizza. We go to Boston Pizza a lot. I like Mona Lisa’s, I like some of the other places, but that’s our family default is Boston Pizza ... Friday nights it’s often Boston Pizza.

ST: What was the last book you read?

BB: I chip away at different books, right now I’m reading the one on Hazel [McCallion] – don’t read anything into that in terms of longevity in politics. I’m also reading Wab Kinew’s bio.

ST: Favourite city hall reporter.

BB: Right now it’s you ‘casue you’re sitting here with me. Everybody’s got their own quirks and quarks. I do enjoy the interaction with the city hall press core. It’s a good crew.

ST: Name a favourite heritage building in the city