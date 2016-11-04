News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg mayor gets second chance with millennial terms and fails

Brian Bowman has probably never wanted to talk more about growth fees than when asked meaning of 'On Fleek.'

Mayor Brian Bowman laughs as he speaks with Metro at City Hall in Winnipeg Manitoba, October 27, 2016.

Lyle Stafford/For Metro

Mayor Brian Bowman laughs as he speaks with Metro at City Hall in Winnipeg Manitoba, October 27, 2016.

Metro Winnipeg sat down with Mayor Brian Bowman to ask him questions about anything but politics and policy -- everybody needs a break, right?

*The interview has been edited for length and clarity. 

Stephanie Taylor (ST): What does ‘YOLO’ mean?

Brian Bowman (BB): What does which?

ST: ‘YOLO’

BB: You’ll have to tell me.

ST: What do you think it means?

B:I don’t know.

ST: What do you think ‘On Fleek’ means?

BB: On Fleek?

ST: What do you think ‘On Fleek’ means?

BB: These aren’t Bartley Kives questions are they?

ST: These are not Bartley Kives questions. These are Stephanie Taylor questions.

BB: You are setting the standard now ‘cause during the campaign he asked a question about a street name, like a really new street name, and very few of us had a clue where it was, so no. Don’t know.

ST:If you could be mayor of another Canadian city, which city?

BB: There’s s no other city I want to be mayor of … Honestly, that’s one I have to say I wouldn’t want to serve anywhere else.

ST: If you were deserted on an island and there was another councillor that you could pick to help you survive, who would that councillor be?

BB: To help me survive? Well, I guess money wouldn’t help so our finance chair is out. Water and waste would be important, but there’d probably be a lot of water.  Community centres--you’ve got a beach. We’ve got Innovation, that might be pretty important … I’d have to say public works 'cause you have to build a lot of stuff, so I’d say Coun. Marty Mortanz.

ST: What was the last concert you went to?

BB: Probably Ozzie Obsourne .. that was like a year ago.

ST: Greg Selinger or Brian Pallister

BB: Right now, the premier is Brian Pallister.

ST: No. To grab a beer with, Greg Selinger or Brian Pallister, guy to hang out with.

BB: You know what, I’ve enjoyed working with both of them. I would absoutley have a beer with Brian Pallister.

ST: What’s your favourite alcoholic drink?

BB: Beer ... I’m not really that discriminatory, for me Rickard's Red. I really like Fort Garry. Farmery’s good, too. I just recently discovered some of the other microbreweries.

ST: Name a visual artist in the city.

BB: That’s a good question. Does Wanda Koop do visual art? I think she does. I may have led the Winnipeg Art Gallery, but don’t think for a moment that I know much about art. I don’t.

ST: Favourite place to eat in the city?

BB: Oh boy … honestly, Boston Pizza.

ST: Really?

BB: I like Boston Pizza. We go to Boston Pizza a lot. I like Mona Lisa’s, I like some of the other places, but that’s our family default is Boston Pizza ... Friday nights it’s often Boston Pizza.

ST: What was the last book you read?

BB: I chip away at different books, right now I’m reading the one on Hazel [McCallion] – don’t read anything into that in terms of longevity in politics. I’m also reading Wab Kinew’s bio.

ST: Favourite city hall reporter.

BB: Right now it’s you ‘casue you’re sitting here with me. Everybody’s got their own quirks and quarks. I do enjoy the interaction with the city hall press core. It’s a good crew.

ST: Name a favourite heritage building in the city

BB: [Pause] That’s a tough one. City hall is one. I’m trying to think of others, we have quite a few … in terms of heritage, I’d say city hall.

