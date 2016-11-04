Four days forgone: UMFA strike readies for the weekend

The University of Manitoba faculty’s picket lines are packing up for the weekend, returning Monday at 7 a.m. if no compromises with the university are met before then.

On Friday afternoon, the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) picketed in front of the university’s administration building on the Fort Garry campus alongside students, other supporters in the labour community and members of the Canadian Association of University Teachers, which represents faculty associations from across the country, said UMFA president Mark Hudson. It marked the fourth day of a labour negotiation stalemate between the university administration and faculty.

“While we think we’re getting our message out fairly clearly to the public and to students… it seemed to us through the process of negotiation that that message wasn’t being heard clearly in the administration and so we thought we would take it right to the front door and say it as loud and as clearly as we possibly could,” Hudson said.

According to the university registrar’s list, hundreds of classes are still ongoing, some of them taught by the approximately 270 sessional instructors the university employs and others by student teachers. UMFA comprises about 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians.

There are at least 100 engineering classes still happening, according to the university’s online list.

Joe LoVetri, head of the electrical and computer engineering department, confirmed that most of the engineering professors have crossed the picket line and continue to teach. In LoVetri’s department, there are five professors striking and 27 who have crossed the picket lines, he said.

“I think, historically, engineering professors have been like that as well as the computer science professors. (They) have all pretty much stayed,” LoVetri said. “I’m head of the department so myself, I thought I should go with the majority of what the department does. But it’s not something that’s easily explainable in one line.”

The dean of the faculty of engineering wouldn’t comment on the number of professors who are striking or crossing the picket lines.