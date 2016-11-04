Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman talks his first two years in office

Just ask Brian Bowman to name one of his biggest accomplishment during his first term as mayor, and the answer will be a familiar one: Fixing the roads.

Winnipeggers have spent the past two years hearing how damaged the roads are –-like we needed the reminder—seeing Bowman’s Twitter account peppered with images of freshly poured asphalt streets, serving as signs to taxpayers that $200 million of their money has been well spent by the city’s 43rd mayor and council.

Bowman, the lawyer-turned-rookie-politician who brands himself a fiscal Tory with a socially progressive streak, celebrates his two years of being sworn into office on Friday.

Talking to Bowman one-on-one, the picture he paints is painfully positive, not only of his own performance, but what he calls the city’s “swagger."

He points to what is quickly becoming a longer list of big ticket events hosted by our city, like the recent NHL Heritage Classic and upcoming 2017 Canada Summer Games --events that are coincidentally organized by outside leagues and agencies.

When he moved into his second-floor office at 510 Main in 2014, Bowman says, the city had half a bus rapid transit line, a shattered trust with the public detailed in a few scandal-fueled audits and, of course, busted roads.

“In the last two years, what we’ve been able to do is really start moving in the right direction, and get on the right track in terms of openness and transparency at city hall,” he said.

‘Openness and transparency’: Three words journalists, city hall officials and residents tuning in to see the latest developments in municipal politics, catch the mayor repeating so often the meaning of the term starts to fade.

But two years into his mayorship, how open and how transparent Bowman truly is in his leadership will only be put to greater test.

Questions have been raised for months now over the planning, timing and even motivations that went into the city’s recently adopted growth fees plan, which could now be the subject of a costly court challenge.

To be fair, much of this criticism came from the industry most affected by the new policy: Developers of home starts that will be the first charged new fees for building on the outskirts of the city.

“This was a very lengthy and drawn out process when you compare it to other things that are being discussed right now and have been implemented during our administration,” Bowman says of the entire plan.

He adds he’s been nothing but ‘O’ and ‘T’ from the start about his desire for new fees and for them to arrive sooner rather than later.

But then what to make of that recent shuffle of his executive policy committee.

Bowman rejects the notion removing his two most dissenting members, councillors Janice Lukes and Jeff Browaty, is indicative that he's adopted an old-school style of politics he campaigned so hard against.

This coming from the same man who started out by rallying for an elected EPC after all.

“Heck, we’ve had councillor Browaty running radio ads attacking me and he wasn’t kicked off. If this was old school he would have been immediately kicked off—he wasn’t,” says Bowman.

Besides maintaining his political good-guy appearance, Bowman has his work seriously cut out for him when it comes managing the city’s finances.

This year, the city had to close the gap on a $52 million shortfall, expected to grow by $35 million each year if property taxes continue to be capped around 2.33 per cent, as Bowman’s promised.

Times undoubtedly got a bit tougher this year when Premier Brian Pallister’s provincial government shut the door on big funding changes, saying the city can get it’s fair say of the tax pie, not a fairer share, in spite of a campiagn spearheaded by the mayor.

For the next two years, Bowman says he’s going to focus on increasing what the city has in the bank by sniffing out efficiencies and undertaking a “greater scrutiny of tax dollars.”

The opinion of at least one local expert casts some doubts on the realism of that strategy.

“Increasing property taxes is the only real long term solution,” says Aaron Moore, a political science professor with the University of Winnipeg.

“I do think the city’s in a position where they will have to increase property tax quite a bit over a long period of time if they want to be able maintain services and maintain existing infrastructure.”

So what examples of tougher choices, harsher scrutiny and service levels can residents expect to see when the city’s 2017 budget is released in three weeks?