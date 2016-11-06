Trash for treasure? New trading app maintains small following in Winnipeg

A Canadian trading website and app is literally swapping one person’s trash for another’s treasure, to great success in Ontario and slower growth in Manitoba.

Brittany Paulhus, a Winnipeg woman who moved to Ottawa in January for work, likes the Bunz Trading app so much she’s decided to use it exclusively for all her purchases during the month of November.

“Being a thrifty Winnipegger and really enjoying garage sales and things like that, I was all over it,” she said by phone.

Paulhus, 25, said she’ll pay for her rent and bills, but will swap her services and stuff for groceries and other necessities.

She's sharing her experiment online using the hashtag, #MonthOfBunz.

How it works is simple: Bunz users post items or services they want to trade or find on the group's website, app or array of Facebook groups, which pool users by city.

If you're ISO (in search of) something special, Bunz encourages bartering using anything but cash.

Within the first four days of the month, Paulhus made eight trades and had seven trades pending.

Her homemade perogies has been the biggest hit so far, she said.

“Handmade items seem to go really quickly. I traded handmade perogies for this beautiful antique dresser—which I don’t think is an equal trade value, but the other person seemed really happy,” she said.

The grassroots Bunz movement started in Toronto on Facebook, where it now has more than 58,000 members.

In Winnipeg, there are more than 600 members in the local Bunz Facebook group, but only about a dozen posts on the Bunz app as of this writing.

Choi Ho, a 35-year-old from Toronto, started the chapter after moving to Winnipeg to attend architecture school.

Trying to decipher why Bunz hasn't quite caught on yet in Winnipeg, Ho said it's likely because locals are so generous and swap-savvy already.

“By nature, Winnipeg and people in Winnipeg they just want to provide that kindness, or services and time. That’s just how my experience of Winnipeg has been," she said, after recounting how she found a home in Winnipeg while in Toronto.

She said a friend of a friend, who she had never met, offered to house-hunt, take pictures and spend time with potential landlords.

"Those are little differences that I didn’t really feel while I was living in Toronto,” Ho said.

Susan Macaulay, a professional organizer with Clarity Over Clutter in Winnipeg, said she’s a fan of the trading zone idea and recommended making swaps in public places, like coffee shops and malls, for safety reasons.

It’s also important to remember that acquiring stuff (like shopping) can be addictive, she said.

“When you find something, whether it’s dumpster diving, garage sales, given to you by a friend, stealing, spending it on sales or buying it regular price... whatever way you acquire something, it releases endorphins into the brain. So it puts you in a happy space, but it’s really a false sense of happiness,” Macaulay said.

As for Paulhus, she’s happy—and hopeful—she won’t be breaking the bank this month.