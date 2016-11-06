Environment Canada calls for more 'unseasonably warm' temperatures in Winnipeg

Two things surprised Kaia Greasley, 11—along with most other Winnipeggers—Sunday morning: the temperature, and the time.

As daylight savings time ended, the sun rose and brought with it record-setting warmth to a city used to a chillier November's.

So with an extra hour of sleep behind her, and unseasonably warm temperatures ahead, Greasley and her family set out for the Assiniboine Park Duck pond to picnic, bask in the sun, and fly a kite.

She said she’d never had a picnic in November before, and added that flying a kite at this time of year was another first, but also “really fun.”

Greasley said they just had to get to the park, “because it’s so nice.”

Evidenced by the crowds at the park and outdoor spaces around the city, a lot of people felt the same way.

The daytime high temperature of 18 C beat the previous record of 16.7 C, which was set in 1975.

Ten other long-standing high temperature records were beat around the province this weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bryan Van Wilgenburg said it was all thanks to a “really large ridge of high pressure.”

“That’s allowing strong southerly winds to persist and push temperatures to record setting levels,” Van Wilgenburg said. “The ridge of high pressure is several thousand kilometres wide, just continually pushing warm air up through the prairies.”

It’s a weather system that is going to last a little while, too.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on perspective, there’s a small cold front going through (Monday) which will only cool things off a little bit—just down to 12 degrees for a high—and it’s going to stay unseasonably warm throughout next week” Van Wilgenburg explained.

“It might be quite a while before we cool off.”

He said long-range predictions of temperatures are hard to do, and eventually “polar arctic air will sweep down” and make for a “very cold” late November,.