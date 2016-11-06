'We're quite concerned:' Police association drums up support for budget funding

There was a heavy police presence in many of Winnipeg’s residential areas Sunday, but not for any specific emergency—unless the possibility of cuts to the police budget counts.

More than 100 off-duty police service members, cadets and other volunteers canvassed the city, which Winnipeg Police Association (WPA) President, Moe Sabourin, admits is in direct response to the threat of “deep cuts” he expects city council to consider during 2017 budget deliberations.

The budget will be released Nov.22.

It's expected to contain departmental increases that are tied to the rate of inflation or even less -- an effort from mayor Brian Bowman and the Winnipeg Police Board to introduce some sustainability to the service's ballooning budget.

Sunday's door-knocking was part of the WPA’s “neighbour to neighbour” outreach campaign, as are direct mail flyers, which are meant to arm the WPA with support from the citizenry to protect its budget.

“We’re quite concerned,” Sabourin said. “We’ve done surveys, we’ve done focus groups, so instead of having citizens come to us we’re getting out to citizens to find out what they really think, and if community policing is important to them.”

Community policing was a key facet of former police chief Devon Clunis’ mandate, and Sabourin expects his successor, Danny Smyth, “will want to continue those programs,” which includes the city’s cadet complement.

Sabourin said “bells and whistles" like the cadet program or community outreach efforts are the first to go if funding doesn’t increase enough to keep current service levels.

“To a certain extent (the door-knocking) is more to affirm and to back up some of the information we’ve received already,” Sabourin said.

“It’s to find out if community policing is as important to (Winnipeggers) as what we’ve learned.”

From his perspective, proactive policing tools and the cadets are vital to controlling the city's crime rates, and its budget.

Cadets manage things like traffic control and accident scenes while costlier officers are free to respond to more important calls elsewhere, Sabourin explained, adding that those calls for service “continue to spiral out of control.”

“Since 2007, we’ve seen an increase in calls for service of 25 per cent and it continues to rise,” he said.

“It really comes down to what the citizens want… Cut the proactive policing portion, and I think you’d see service diminish greatly.”