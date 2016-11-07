Strike of the century: University of Manitoba and faculty association frustrated by stalled talks

If there’s a single thing both the University of Manitoba and its faculty association can agree upon, it’s that both sides are “incredibly frustrated” with stalled conciliation talks, says University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) president Mark Hudson.

Tuesday marks day eight since UMFA hit the picket line, leaving about 30,000 U of M students affected in some way by class cancellations.

There were no more planned discussions between the university and UMFA as of Monday afternoon, according to the U of M’s vice-president external John Kearsey. Both sides are waiting for the other to budge on issues of workload and performance metrics used to rate faculty.

The UMFA strike is now the longest walkout the faculty association has undertaken this century, their last one happening over four days in 2001.

The university presented UMFA with a settlement proposal Sunday evening, which they rejected outright, Hudson said. The U of M offered to employ more graduate student teachers to help ease professors’ workloads, a move which Hudson said UMFA welcomes, but that shouldn’t be tied to their contract negotiations.

“The university has yet again tried to change the channel on us rather than responding to the voice of our membership and its clearly expressed priorities,” Hudson said. “They’ve tried to sort of divert attention with really very, very minor modifications to their proposals and it’s something that just doesn’t come anywhere close to resolving the issues as we see them.”

UMFA also put forth a complaint with the Manitoba Labour Board on Monday, alleging an unfair labour practice after the university discussed their contract negotiations with the provincial government in early October. The university said they will be responding to the complaint as it's reviewed by the labour board.

In the meantime, Kearsey said UMFA’s requests for the university to monitor workloads across the board—and not allow them to be supervised by department—won’t fly.

“They want to strip the deans of their abilities to be able to talk about workloads and to be able to rule on workloads,” Kearsey said. “And that’s intangible for the University of Manitoba, as it is intangible for most universities across the country.”

Hudson said in recent years, arts instructors have seen their workloads rise by 30 per cent, while science profs have been asked to teach one extra course per year. Class sizes continue to grow by the dozens as well, contributing to professors' stress, he said.

In a mass email to UMFA members last week, Hudson asked for personal testimonials about workload increases from faculty. He said his inbox was full of stories within hours.

UMFA delivered about 120 pages of the emailed tales to the university administration at the conciliation table, he said.

“We recognize that workload issues are real. We’re not disputing the fact there are real issues out there when it comes to workload and we want to address them,” said Kearsey.

“Come back to the table and start having discussions around the issues that are around the table because they’re complicated and they require a community conversation," Kearsey urged UMFA. "What we’ve seen right now is zero compromise.”

UMFA comprises about 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians. Sessional instructors and student teachers continue to teach a minority of classes at the U of M, while there are some disciplines, like the faculty of engineering, where many profs have crossed the picket line to teach.

The University of Saskatchewan’s faculty association donated $50,000 to UMFA last week to be put toward their strike fund, a gesture Hudson called “jaw-dropping.”