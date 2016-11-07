New Winnipeg design company transforms kids' art into wearable products

After a life-changing car crash in 2012 and her daughter’s birth a few years later, a Winnipeg mom decided it was time to ditch her sales job and start a business she’s passionate about.

Launched last week, Artified is a Winnipeg-based design company that transfers kids’ artwork onto an array of clothing and accessories.

The current catalogue has 27 choices, from leggings and yoga pants, to scarves, kimonos, pillows, phone cases and more.

Cat Ferguson said her two-year-old daughter, Hendrix, inspired the project with her finger-painting finesse.

“I started with all of her artwork. Her handprint is actually my logo,” Ferguson said in an interview at her studio at 618 Arlington, part of a burgeoning artisans’ hub in the West End.

“Being a mom really inspired me…just finding something that I was passionate about. You go through such a change with having a baby where you kind of re-evaluate who you are and how you want to move forward.”

Part of the proceeds from each collection will be donated to local non-profits, the first one being Art City, a non-profit providing art programming in West Broadway.

Ferguson is prepping for onslaughts of holiday buyers, who can buy pieces with Hendrix’s artwork splashed across them, submit their own art pieces to be customized onto goods or grab gift cards, all at artified.ca.

The results are sure to leave kids feeling a sense of pride, Ferguson said.

“I think that’s another thing that’s so wonderful is how proud the children get. They just get really excited to see their artwork printed on something,” she said.