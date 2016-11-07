'I'm shocked': Winnipeg woman alleges cab driver offered her cash for sex

Patricia Nosal has a lot of 'what ifs' running through her mind.

The 20-year-old West End woman alleges a cab driver propositioned her for sex during a recent ride home alone, even arranging for another cab and a man to meet at her house.

Nosal said she had hopped in a Duffy's Taxi cab early Sunday morning after grabbing a late night bite with friends at Johnny G’s Restaurant on Main Street.

She described the driver as friendly, playing music of her preference and dancing along with her during the ride, which took place around 3:30 a.m.

“But at one point, he turned to me and asked me if I’d like to make some extra money,” Nosal said.

She declined his offer, saying, “That’s not me,” and shrugging it off.

“I think one can put two and two together,” Nosal said of the offer, underlining it was an obvious ask for sex.

Nosal recalled that as the cab approached her home, the driver asked if she wanted to drive around and listen to music for a bit longer.

She agreed – a decision that in hindsight she called naïve.

A few minutes later, she said the driver arrived at her residence.

Nosal paid and left the car, noticing another cab was parked nearby.

“Once I got out of the car, the passenger of the other cab got out as well and he asked me, ‘I heard you would like to make some extra money tonight,’” she recalled.

“I just looked at him, and then I looked at my cab driver, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what the hell you guys are trying to do here, but I’m not interested,’ and I just walked away.”

Once inside her home, Nosal said she called the taxi company, but the operator told her she’d have to file a complaint on Monday.

As of that afternoon, Nosal said she had made a telephone statement to police and was waiting to make an in-person statement to an officer.

She also understood police would inform the Taxicab Board.

“I’m shocked and I’m lost for words because the thoughts going through my mind … there are so many what ifs” said Nosal.

“I’m thankful it happened to me because my friends and I, we weren’t extremely intoxicated, but what if the girl he were to pick up was."

Now reflecting on the incident, Nosal believes the driver's offer to listen to music longer was in order to buy time until the other taxi and stranger arrived.

How exactly the driver contacted the other cab, she does not know for sure, but guesses it was through text.

Nosal has since shared her story on Facebook as a warning to other taxi customers.

She says she’s received an outpouring of support, but is now hesitant to take a cab alone.

“It makes my heart beat faster in the sense that I got lucky that one time, but who’s to say that I won’t the other time."

The manager of Duffy’s Taxi says the incident is under review.

“All accusations are taken seriously and disciplinary measures will be taken if appropriate. It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further before we have a clear picture of the other night’s events,”an email statement from Ram Valluru read.

Coun. Ross Eadie, the city’s representative on the Taxicab Board, says better video cameras with audio capability are needed in the cabs in order to provide better evidence when allegations like these surface.

“We, as a taxicab board, over the last couple of years since I’ve been on it, have worked diligently to send out the message to taxi cab drivers, that there is behavior that will not be tolerated,” said Eadie.