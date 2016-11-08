Cab driver accused of offering Winnipeg woman cash for sex suspended: company

A Duffy's Taxi cab driver accused of propositioning a female passenger for sex has been suspended.

In email responses to Metro, company manager Ram Vallu confirmed the driver in question will not drive for Duffy's until the Taxicab Board (TCB) completes an investigation on the matter.

A second driver, alleged to have corroborated with the first to meet the female passenger at her home with a strange man who repeated the offer, will is also off the job during the investigation.

"Duffy's had been conducting an internal investigation, all information gathered has been provided to the TCB to assist them in their review," a statement read, adding the board contacted the first driver on Monday around 3 p.m.

"Neither driver will be driving for Duffy's until at least the conclusion of the TCB's review."

Patricia Nosal, 20, told Metro she took a Duffy's cab home early Sunday after a night out with friends.

On the way home she said the driver asked her if she wanted to make some extra cash. She declined.

She said the driver played music she liked and offered to drive her around a few minutes longer, which Nosal agreed to, before arriving at her West End home.

Once out of a cab, Nosal said a male passenger from a second cab parked in front of her home approached her and repeated the offer.