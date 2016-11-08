Orlikow to represent council on Winnipeg’s impact fee working group

Coun. John Orlikow will represent Winnipeg council in a future working group on growth fees.

Orlikow was tasked to compile a list of potential members and picked himself as the sole councillor to sit on the 10-person committee, which will be managed by chief administrative officer Doug McNeil.

As chairman of the planning, property and development committee, Orlikow spent additional time consulting with developers and other industry members on the plan, which council approved last month in a 10-6 vote.

The experts in the working group will examine the impacts of the new fees and provide policy advice to council.

Orlikow said he’s not sure if he will chair the group.

Prospective industry members will receive invitations for interviews soon, he added.

“We’re trying to make sure we have a good mix,” said Orlikow, explaining development-specific sub groups may be in the mix.

He hopes the working group will gather for its first formal meeting by January 2017, if not sooner.

An earlier draft version of the impact fee bylaw said the working group was to get underway this month.

Orlikow hopes both the Urban Development Institute (UDI) and the Manitoba Home Builders’ Association would be participants in spite of a pending legal challenge from UDI’s Eric Vogan and Mike Moore of the association.

“We have times when a company’s taking us to court or we’re taking them to court, but we still have to work together,” Orlikow said.

“I’d be more than welcoming in as long as they’re not just trying to sabotage the whole thing.”