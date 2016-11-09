Chantal Kreviazuk comes home for Winnipeg show

For singer-songwriter and former Winnipegger Chantal Kreviazuk, a life of service is the only way to live.

Service can be anything, she said.

“Just being accepting and tolerant and loving towards people who feel like they live in the shadows.”

For years, Kreviazuk has worked on behalf of War Child and several other charities, most recently in Peru for the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

In 2014, she was appointed – with her husband and fellow musician Raine Maida – to the Order of Canada.

She is touring in support of last summer’s Hard Sail, her first solo album in seven years, and will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Thursday.

Successful by any measure, Kreviazuk has become a self-described global citizen. “I’m beyond the boundaries of being a musician who gives back,” she said. “I just think that now, at this point I’m Chantal, the mom who believes in service.”

“The greatest fulfilment I have ever experienced is in connecting with others – being there for them in their times of adversity, and giving people hope. I’ve needed that hope in my life, and people have given it to me,” said Kreviazuk.

“Having the feeling that I can, over and over again, be a part of that transaction is still the most powerful thing that I experience as a human being. I just keep going back to the well, and then it fuels everything I do,” she said.

Kreviazuk finds inspiration in “things that happen to people and all the happenstance and adversity and challenges,” she said. “There are those who are willing to go to bat and live a life of service for those people. Feeling like I’ve been able to be a part of that incredible gift is the greatest thing that music has ever given to me in the end.”

The mother of three grew up in Charleswood, but these days splits her time between Los Angeles and Toronto.