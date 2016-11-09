New group will fight for 'Equal Voice' in Manitoba politics

A national women's advocacy group launching in Manitoba is aiming to smash barriers for women seeking high office.

And with Hillary Clinton's shocking U.S. presidential loss, Equal Voice Manitoba believes its mandate will be more important than ever.

Delaney Coelho, a future co-chair of the group, said the group will have “tremendous work to do” after it launches Nov. 22.

She and Equal Voice believe Donald Trump’s triumph over his more politically qualified female opponent sends women everywhere the message that there are still huge barriers for them to overcome to succeed in politics.

But Equal Voice national spokesperson Nancy Pickford said the “missed opportunity” for a female president only served to steel the group's resolve, as the same forces that kept Clinton from smashing the highest of glass ceilings exist in Canada, too.

“It’s more nuanced here, but that’s not to say the same things don’t matter, they do,” she said, noting misognystic and sexist attitudes don’t stop at the border. “We’re all taking a deep breath and having a look to the future in a very specific way.”

She said the multi-partisan Equal Voice chapters in other provinces are rolling out an ambitious initiative to reduce barriers women confront when seeking elected office. They are partnering with groups like Status of Women Canada.

New Equal Voice chapters in both Manitoba and Quebec will join that effort soon.

“The chapter in Manitoba will be a tremendous opportunity… to make sure women are being tapped for those opportunities to run and contribute,” Pickford said. “I think we really have to demonstrate leadership even more now. We have to rally, to not lose hope.”

Coelho said her post-launch plans are to “set up infrastructure in Manitoba to help women who are considering the political arena.”

“We’ll offer mentorship and support and really tangible training, workshops – things women might not think of when they’re considering getting involved,” she said. “We want to provide women with support and guidance to level the playing field a little bit more.”

Since the inception of the Manitoba Legislature, only 60 women have won a seat compared to roughly 800 men.

“Locally, it’s a problem for sure, at every level of government” Coelho said. “It’s concerning to me… we’re really excited about Equal Voice Manitoba hopefully making an impact for women and Manitoba.