U of M strike rages on, nine days and counting

As the sun set on the ninth day of their strike, a couple dozen members of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association marched in a circle on University Crescent, pumping signs—and a few fists—as they stalled traffic every few minutes.

The drivers didn’t seem concerned, many honking and waving in support.

For picket director Jarvis Brownlie, a history professor at the University of Manitoba for 16 years, striking is a way to protest how the school’s priorities have run amuck.

“This (strike) is about fundamental issues that go to the core of what a university is and what it means to be a professor,” Brownlie said. “This is about a university administration that’s trying to impose a corporate profit model on the university, which is completely inappropriate.”

A few metres away, a group of about 25 students huddled on the grass around a U of M history professor of 40 years, Dr. Henry Heller, for a “teach-in.” Heller discussed his new book, The Capitalist University, and took questions.

“The university is being transformed. In earlier decades, it had a public mission. The university in fact is being transformed into more and more serving the needs of private business,” Heller said. “(The administrators) are trying to transform the learning into commodities, into products.”

U of M president David Barnard released a statement Wednesday asking the university community to remain respectful during the strike. (The statement is available in full at umanitoba.ca/strikeinfo.)

“I understand that in outlining positions we may appear adversarial, but I hope all of us refrain from making this debate personal and strive to achieve a constructive tone. My efforts are focused on resolving this situation as soon as possible,” Barnard said.

In a separate statement, the U of M’s vice-prevost for students Susan Gottheil said the school is expecting to adjust the fall term’s course withdrawal date and exam period. They will also possibly push back the start of winter term, she said. The changes will be discussed at a university senate meeting Thursday.

Four faces of the strike

Q: Why are you supporting the picket line?

“I didn’t come to the university to be a customer, I came to the university to be a student—to study and learn from the professors here. And I think our relationships with the professors are what really drive the university. It’s the most important aspect. I think the things they’re bargaining for are really important to the health of the university…I’m taking a stand.” —Kieran Labossière, fourth-year music student

“This is my third year (at the U of M) and I’ve already seen some significant changes…I think that this university itself is becoming more and more of a commuter campus and there’s a big separation sometimes between the students and the professors, and a lack of community. I think that’s becoming more apparent and I think there’s a desire for the profs to be able to invest in their students, but the university’s not making it easy on them to do that.”—Asha Nelson, third-year global politics student

“I think it’s important because we’re working for the integrity of post-secondary education…we as professors are between the students and the administrators and the decision makers. So more and more, professors have to work harder, classes are becoming bigger (with) less support…what is happening here is not only in Manitoba. This is an international approach.” —Marlenny Bonnycastle, professor in the faculty of social work at the U of M for six years