Yes We Mystic ramps up with fifth anniversary party

Five years can feel like a long time if you wanna rock ‘n’ roll.

Just ask the members of Winnipeg indie art-rock band Yes We Mystic: founders Adam Fuhr (guitar, vocals) and Keegan Steele (synthesizer, mandolin, vocals) with Jodi Plenert (keyboards, cello, vocals), Jordon Ottenson (drums) and Eric Ross (violin, synthesizer).

They will celebrate the band’s fifth anniversary with a show at the West End Cultural Centre on Friday.

Fuhr and Steele’s first gig with others as Yes We Mystic was at the (now closed) Neighbourhood Bookstore and Cafe in Wolseley. “It was acoustic and we played two shows in the same night, because it was very small and too many people wanted to come see us,” said Fuhr. “We started back then as a folk band, and things have progressed to where they are now.”

Yes We Mystic had no real expectations at that time, said Fuhr. “Around year three, we went through this moment where a lot of bands that started in the same way as us have, which is this painful process where there’s a couple of people in the band who see there’s something good and want to take it farther, and a couple others who joined it just as a fun thing to do,” he said.

“I think the five year point for lots of bands is where things are either winding down or kind of ramping up,” he continued. “So we’re lucky enough that (debut LP) Forgiver came near our five year point and things are looking up for us!”

“It’s a point where we’ve put out this first record, which represents a bit of a departure from what we did in our earlier couple of years, and we’re working now on new music and finding a new direction in which to go.”