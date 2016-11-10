Here's how to pay your respects on Remembrance Day

Besides donning a poppy, there are plenty of ways to pay your respects and learn more about veterans' sacrifices on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg.

Public services around the city start between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., for the most part. The largest local tribute is at the RBC Convention Centre, hosted by the Joint Veterans Association of Manitoba. For a list of locations and times, visit veterans.gc.ca.

The Manitoba Museum has a rare war memento on display. The Victoria Cross of Corporal Frederick Coppins, a former member of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles, is available to see for free in the museum's foyer, along with recently discovered video footage of the military hero filmed during the First World War.

Coppins received the Victoria Cross medal for "most conspicuous bravery" after saving the lives of many of his platoon members during a 1918 battle in France. He's one of 99 Canadians who've been bestowed with the prestigious honour.

Taxi drivers from Unicity Taxi and Duffy's Taxi are also paying their respects by offering free rides to and from Remembrance Day services for veterans.

What's open and what's closed on Remembrance Day

Open

Retail businesses can legally open at 1:00 p.m., which all city malls are scheduled to do. Restaurants can open earlier, but can't serve liquor until 1:00 p.m., which is also when local liquor marts will open. Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. At 11:00 a.m., bus drivers pull over for a moment of silence across the city.

Closed