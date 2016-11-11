Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend to take your mind off Trump
Exhausted from the U.S. election? We hear you. Luckily, plenty of weekend events will help take your mind off politics.
Grey Cup goal
Buckle up, Bombers’ fans. The team kicks off its first playoff game in five years in B.C. on Sunday afternoon. Coincidentally, the team is facing off against the Lions like it did back in 2011. Whether you don your Blue Bombers’ toque and head to a local pub, or bake a plate of nachos for a home party, you’ll have to find a comfy seat in time for the 4:30 p.m. game.
Santa Claus parade
Bundle up the kids and take them to see Winnipeg’s popular annual holiday parade on Saturday night. New this year: the event’s first ever indigenous float will cruise downtown. The block party starts at 4 p.m. and the parade gets rolling at 5 p.m.
C.R. Avery
This East Vancouver poet blends music with spoken word and beatboxing. Catch the eclectic mix on his latest album, All the Angels Didn’t Scare Me, which he will showcase at the West End Cultural Centre on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance.
Get out of this world
If Donald Trump’s presidential victory leaves you wishing to flee this planet, then hit up the Manitoba Museum Science Gallery’s space weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Learn how to build a rocket ship, explore a Sputnik replica and build a moon base with Lego bricks. The weekend offers a little preview to the Canadian Space Society’s annual summit on Nov. 14 and 15.
Mom’s the Word
It’s a play for moms – by moms. (Or anyone who knows a mom.) The Prairie Theatre Exchange brings Mom’s the Word, a 15-year-old play that has travelled five continents in its lifetime. It gives a glimpse into motherhood through a series of hilarious anecdotes and “mom-ologues.” It runs until Nov. 27. Tickets start at $31 for students.
