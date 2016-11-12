Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade welcomes indigenous float

Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade featured an indigenous float on Saturday – a first for the event's 106-year history.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization, which represents 32 First Nations Communities in Manitoba, designed the brightly lit eight-foot Chief's bonnet and horse caravan.

Charles Patrick-Harper, who had his daughter on his shoulders, said he was happy to see the indigenous float on Portage Ave. on a busy evening.

He said he was surprised the float wasn’t controversial, adding he was expecting to hear negative – potentially racist – comments as the float rolled by.

“But I just heard some good laughs,” he said.

He thought some indigenous people might also have an issue with the float, which included a performance by Mezzo soprano singer Rhonda Head and indigenous drummers.

“There was a time when people wouldn’t be fond of that because there was a time when we weren’t allowed to show our ceremonies in the public because they were outlawed a long time ago,” he said.

His daughter, on the other hand, was excited when she heard the drumming.

Stephen Hall was in Winnipeg to visit his mom and accompanied her to the parade.

“I’ve seen them in other parades,” Hall said. He has often seen indigenous people participate in events on the east coast – such as the Santa Claus Parade – but he said he wasn’t surprised this is a first for Winnipeg.

APTN, Red Lightning Event Planning and Management and Manitoba First Nations Education and Resource Centre helped design the float, while 30 First Nation youth hand painted the feathers, according to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization.

Santa parade facts:

-The Santa Claus Parade was started by Eaton’s Department Store.

-The first parade was held in Toronto in 1905.