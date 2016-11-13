Stabbing, robbery leads to two arrests in Winnipeg

A 34-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was the victim of a stabbing and pepper-spray attack in Winnipeg's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Saturday.

Winnipeg police say the man was in the 700 block of Victor Street at around 11 a.m. when two strangers approached him and demanded his "property." When the man refused and ran away, the suspects took off after him. They caught up, pepper-sprayed him and stabbed him in the lower body.

The suspects ran off and the victim phoned police. Emergency crews responded and transported the man to hospital in unstable condition. He's reportedly now in stable condition.

Two male suspects – a 26-year-old and a 28-year-old – were tracked down, arrested and charged with aggravated assault and robbery. They remain in custody.