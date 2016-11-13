Back to the picket lines: University of Manitoba conciliation talks unsuccessful

University of Manitoba faculty will return to the picket lines on Monday morning, following an unsuccessful attempt at conciliation talks.

According to a university press release, the faculty association rejected the university's request to bring an offer to a membership vote before Nov. 16.

“It is our belief that the UMFA negotiating team will not accept anything the University offers,” said John Kearsey, vice-president (external) at the University of Manitoba.

Monday will mark the ninth day of the strike, the longest for the university in a century.

A conciliator had been called in to resolve the issues between the administration and University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA). A conciliator's report is expected early this week.

Last week, UMFA president Mark Hudson accused the university of trying to "divert attention with really very, very minor modifications to their proposals."

"It’s something that just doesn’t come anywhere close to resolving the issues as we see them," he said.

Among the sticking points: workloads. Hudson says arts instructors have seen their workloads rise by 30 per cent in recent years, while science profs have been asked to teach one extra course per year.