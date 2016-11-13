Thousands of Winnipeggers freeze for Dane Cook's mannequin challenge

More than 2,000 Winnipeggers appeared frozen in time in the Centennial Concert Hall on Wednesday night.

Comedian Dane Cook had his entire audience stand still for what could be the largest mannequin challenge ever.

"This is the first #mannequinchallenge at a comedy show with the largest crowd yet," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

A video starts behind the scenes, showing people frozen in a hallway, and pans to the side stage and then on to the main stage, where Cook is shown frozen and pointing at the motionless crowd.