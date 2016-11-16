Christmas campaign aims to break cycle of inner-city poverty

It’s the “gift that gives twice.”

That’s how Tyler Pearce, Executive Director of LITE (Local Investment Toward Employment) describes a 22-year-old initiative known as the Alternative Christmas Hamper Campaign.

It’s a program that ensures families in need living in low-income neighbourhoods – such as Winnipeg’s inner-city area – receive hampers filled with staple items and Christmas supplies, including canned goods. The program also supports jobs in the community.

Pearce said that in addition, it keeps inner city businesses such as Neechi Commons busy during the holiday season. Neechi Commons is one of the largest commercial employers of indigenous people in Canada.

Other organizations benefit as well. Goodies such as cookies and other baked goods are purchased from the Native Women’s Transition Centre, Wolseley Family Place, and the Spence Neighbourhood association.

And this year, Pearce said they will be providing ingredients for families to make traditional foods, such as bannock.

The hamper drive accepts monetary donations and the contents are purchased specifically from inner-city organizations and those who employee individuals that typically have barriers to employment.

“Not only are we able to support around 75 inner city jobs,” said Pearce, “we are also supporting training and skill building programs.”

Last year, 1,600 inner city residents benefited from the campaign. Individuals and workplaces can find out how to donate by visiting abetterhamper.ca

Karen Utech, who has three foster daughters ages 11,12 and 13, said she has been the recipient of a hamper through this initiative. The grateful mother and grandmother, is a volunteer supervisor at the Anishinabe Miracle Store where second hand items are sold for 25 cents.

“If I didn’t receive a hamper, what could I have done,” said the 64-year-old. “And this Christmas, I am going to help pack hampers on behalf of my organization, Winnipeg Inner City Missions, because every family deserves to have something, especially at this time of the year.”