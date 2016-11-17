University of Manitoba faculty offer proposal to end 16-day strike

Sixteen days into their longest strike of the century, the University of Manitoba Faculty Association brought forward a proposal Wednesday to end the bitter standoff over workload and job protections.

Both sides worked late into the evening, hoping to strike a deal before another day on the picket line triggered changes to the university’s fall and winter class schedules.

The UMFA planned to arrive "prepared with specific, practical workable proposed language" surrounding workloads, they said in a news release. In weeks past, UMFA had shot down the university’s settlement proposals.

Brenda Austin-Smith, an associate professor and department head in English, film and theatre, has been part of the close-knit team of negotiators at the table for UMFA.

She’s also vice-president of the Canadian Association for University Teachers and said she’s seen similar battles over academic performance metrics and workload volumes at schools across Canada.

“The point that we’re making at the table is that there are universities all over the country that already have workload language in their collective agreements," Austin-Smith said, rattling off a long list including the University of Saskatchewan, the University of Prince Edward Island and Queens University.

"There are tons. So this should not be such a hill to die on for the university,” she added.



Student groups from several faculties have come out in support of UMFA. Within the last week, the University of Manitoba Students’ Union and the Graduate Students’ Association changed their previously neutral stances on the strike, opting to side with UMFA.

Jennifer Black, who’s in her tenth year at the U of M pursuing her masters’ degree in English, said all the profs who are supposed to review her thesis are on the picket lines.

“I definitely stand behind them. It’s a bit of an inconvenience to me, personally,” Black said. “I think it’s worth taking a couple personal hits to make sure the faculty gets their gains because the issues are so important.”

Talks went late into the night and were set to resume Thursday, according to a statement on the university's website.

"The University is hopeful that the meeting will be productive and looks forward to any opportunity to resolve the current impasse and see students move forward with their studies," it read.

A couple dozen UMFA members spent Thursday morning picketing on Chancellor Matheson Rd., smiling and waving at passing cars. History and labour studies professor Julie Guard was among them, holding a sign that read, "We aren't in it for the money."