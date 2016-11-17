'No baby should ever go hungry:' Winnipeg teen reboots baby formula drive

A 13-year-old boy with big dreams of helping babies get fed is kicking-off his annual baby formula donation drive this Friday.

Atticus McIlraith, a Grade 8 student at Acadia Junior High in Fort Richmond, will be at the Bell Tower on Selkirk Ave., Friday evening to collect donations and deliver a speech—a speech he’s anxious about, much like media interviews.

“I don’t really like doing speeches and things like that…I don’t enjoy doing things like interviews, but I do it because of the motivation for the drive,” he said in an recent interview at his home.

“Compared to what a lot of other people are going through, doing an interview is nothing, right? There are people hurting because they don’t have enough food in their stomachs. And so if this is what I can do to help, then this is what I’ll do.”

McIlraith heard a plea on the radio four years ago from David Northcott, the executive director of Winnipeg Harvest, who said the food bank was in desperate need of baby formula.

At that time, Harvest was down to their last 11 tins.

That's when McIlraith started collecting donations at his school Christmas concert, eventually expanding to pick-ups from his neighbourhood and entire city.

The first year he collected about $1,500 in donations.

Altogether, McIlraith has brought in about $23,000 worth of formula donations because “no baby should ever go hungry."

“You can raise $10,000 in baby formula, but that literally only scratches the surface and it’s like an ice berg, in a way. It’s like trying to get rid of an ice berg,” he explained.

“There’s this constant kind of push because there’s always going to be someone who is going without formula for their infant.”

Baby formula is one of Harvest’s top ten most needed items and the only item they purchase to help feed about 1,600 infants per month, said Northcott.

“Youth, like Atticus, are so important to our cause. They are our future leaders and ambassadors of combatting hunger and poverty,” Northcott said in an email.

“Thank you Atticus for your continued support of Winnipeg Harvest and feeding hungry babies.”

McIlraith and a small committee of volunteers will drive around the city picking up baby formula donations until Dec. 22.