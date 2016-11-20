Teen dies in southern Manitoba collision

A 19-year-old man is dead following a head-on collision with a pick-up truck in southern Manitoba on Saturday.

RCMP in Steinbach and St. Pierre Jolys say they responded to the call at around 10:30 p.m. The Kleefeld, Man. teen, who was driving a car, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up truck, both 47 and from Mitchell, Man., went to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.