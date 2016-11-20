University of Manitoba strikes tentative deal with faculty

It's the one email nearly 30,000 students were waiting to receive. On Sunday night, they got their wish.

After 20 days of strike action, the University of Manitoba administration and the University of Manitoba Faculty Association reached a tentative deal.

Classes are expected to resume as normal by Tuesday, the university said in an emailed release, after professors, instructors and librarians left their posts Nov. 1 to hit the picket lines.

The UMFA executive team is recommending its members accept the tentative agreement in a vote scheduled for Monday, the university said, adding they won't be discussing details of the agreement until all UMFA members are briefed.

“The last few weeks have been challenging, and at times divisive, but it is my hope that our community will reunite in support of our commitment to our shared mission of teaching, discovery and engagement,” said U of M president David Barnard in the news release.

“To our students, I want to say that I understand and appreciate the extent to which the events of the past few weeks have disrupted your academic programs and shaken your perceptions of this institution. Please know that we are committed to providing a rapid transition back to class so that you can successfully complete the academic year.”