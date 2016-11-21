Federal health minister has emotional meeting with men switched at birth

WINNIPEG — Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott says she has had an emotional meeting with some men who were switched at birth over 40 years ago.

DNA tests have shown at least four babies were switched at the federally run hospital in Norway House during the 1970s.

Philpott says she met in Winnipeg with some of the men, their families and First Nations band councillors.

She says she heard firsthand about the impact the discovery has had on their lives and adds that Health Canada will support the men as they heal.

Eric Robinson, a spokesman for the families, says they want a public apology in Parliament and counselling as they come to terms with what happened.