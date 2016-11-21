Fact check: How transparent are Mayor Brian Bowman's online meeting calendars?

One could say Winnipeg’s mayor is a busy guy, or a man with extra time on his hands, depending on which of his meeting calendars you read.

Brian Bowman campaigned on a commitment to bring greater openness and transparency to 510 Main St. and consistently points to examples that show city hall is moving in a positive direction.

One of those examples is the publishing of his monthly meeting calendar.

“This is the first time a mayor has put their meeting calendar proactively online,” Bowman recently told media.

But how much should the average citizen take those monthly meeting lists at face value?

Metro obtained a list of Bowman’s daily schedule from January 2016 to July 2016 under freedom of information legislation, as well as his calendar from November 2014 to July 2015, in order to compare what’s posted online to what the mayor’s office recorded.

Here’s what Metro found:

From January to July, Bowman’s online calendar shows he attended 98 different meetings with organization representatives, labour groups, ministers and philanthropists.

But records from his office during that time show he was scheduled for 886 meetings.

The mayor's meetings listed in the city's records include daily briefings with staff, closed-door meetings with his executive policy committee and council seminars, phone calls with councillors and discussions with senior administrators, on top of sit-downs and phone calls with non city-officials. These were not always posted to his online calendar.

Bowman’s monthly calendars for 2014 and 2015 also exclude hundreds of similar meetings and phone calls, as well as daily itineraries of the events he attends.

For example, back in January, records from the mayor's office shows Bowman was scheduled for a phone call with an employee injured at the Shoal Lake water intake facility.

No such phone call was listed in the online calendar.

Same with phone calls to local MPs Jim Carr and Dan Vandal, as well as Hartley Richardson, and Blue Bombers CEO Wade Miller.

“The Mayor’s calendar is continually in flux with additions and cancellations being made on a daily basis,” read an email statement sent from Bowman’s press secretary, Jeremy Davis, to Metro.



“The information released through FIPPA requests reflect the status of the Mayor’s calendar at a particular moment in time. This means it will also reflect tentative meetings that may not occur. The calendar posted to the website reflects all meetings with the Mayor that actually occur.”

The statement continues: “The meeting calendar proactively disclosed on the Mayor’s website is to provide a window for the public to see who is attending meetings in the Mayor’s office. The Mayor is the only member of council who voluntarily discloses this information.”

Bowman's online calendar is currently updated to September.

Coun. Ross Eadie recently tabled a notice of motion to council, calling for Bowman’s office expenses to be audited annually and a new policy be developed around how his office records its spending.

Eadie said it’s a good step for the mayor to publish who he meets with, saying it embodies the same intent as a lobbyist registry, which the city has yet to establish.

But Eadie still questions the discrepancy between what's online and what city records show.

“There’s a lot of talk at council meetings about how open and transparent is it is, but it’s not," he said.

“He has still not achieved his campaign promise.”

How's city hall's other transparency efforts?

Every month, the city publishes a monthly list of records that have been released under freedom of information legislation. The last list was published in August and can be read here.