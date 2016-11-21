Striking University of Manitoba professors vote to ratify proposed labour deal

WINNIPEG — The strike by professors and other staff at the University of Manitoba ended late Monday night, meaning classes for about 29,000 students will resume on Tuesday.

Members of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association voted to ratify the university's offer after their leaders recommended its acceptance.

In a news release issued Monday night, the faculty association said it agreed to forego a salary increase in exchange for improvements to governance issues including workload, standards for tenure, privacy and more time for research and class preparation.

“Going on strike was a difficult decision for our members, but this new agreement shows what we can accomplish when we work together,” said association president Mark Hudson.

“I would like to express our deep gratitude in particular to students for their overwhelming support over the past three weeks. Now we get to do what we love most, and return to our classrooms, labs and libraries.”

The university had said on Sunday night that negotiators for both sides made progress in conciliated talks over the weekend on the key issues in the dispute.

“The last few weeks have been challenging, and at times divisive, but it is my hope that our community will reunite in support of our commitment to our shared mission of teaching, discovery and engagement,” said university of president David Barnard.

“To our students, I want to say that I understand and appreciate the extent to which the events of the past few weeks have disrupted your academic programs and shaken your perceptions of this institution. Please know that we are committed to providing a rapid transition back to class so that you can successfully complete the academic year.”