News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police suspect fentanyl linked to two weekend deaths

Police are still investigating the cause of death

Winnipeg police are investigating two separate weekend deaths that may be linked to fentanyl.

Police responded to a call on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. at a hotel in the 200 block of McDermot Ave. 

Staff had found the body of a 30-year-old man, who was staying at the hotel at the time.

Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia, but are still investigating the cause of death. 

At 9:30 p.m. that same day, police and fire crews responded to a call about two men "in medical distress" in the 100 block of Kinlock Lane. 

They were rushed to hospital. One of the men, a 22-year-old, has since died. The other, a 21-year-old, remains in critical condition. Police found "illicit drugs" at the home but, again, they are still investigating the case of death.

In both cases, police suspect fentanyl was a factor. They need to do further testing before they confirm it as such.

