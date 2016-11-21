Winnipeg police suspect fentanyl linked to two weekend deaths
Police are still investigating the cause of death
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are investigating two separate weekend deaths that may be linked to fentanyl.
Police responded to a call on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. at a hotel in the 200 block of McDermot Ave.
Staff had found the body of a 30-year-old man, who was staying at the hotel at the time.
Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia, but are still investigating the cause of death.
At 9:30 p.m. that same day, police and fire crews responded to a call about two men "in medical distress" in the 100 block of Kinlock Lane.
They were rushed to hospital. One of the men, a 22-year-old, has since died. The other, a 21-year-old, remains in critical condition. Police found "illicit drugs" at the home but, again, they are still investigating the case of death.
In both cases, police suspect fentanyl was a factor. They need to do further testing before they confirm it as such.
Editors' Picks
-
Urban Compass Winnipeg
VanRaes: Sex assault allegations signal need for cab industry changes
-
View from the 300s
Blue Bombers' season took steps to being Grey Cup contenders