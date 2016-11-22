Broadway sculpture lit-up Monday

A half-egg-like sculpture that went up at the corner of Broadway and Edmonton Street quietly in early November finally had its public unveiling Monday.

It might look a bit like a melty snow hill, but it's actually entitled Heaven Between, and is the newest part of the city's public art collection by artist Bill Pechet with support from the Winnipeg Arts Council’s Public Art Program.

Pechet was also commissioned for the nearby misty-flask sculpture in the Millennium Library Park, Emptyful.

On Monday, Mayor Brian Bowman led a lighting ceremony for the new art installation.

Heaven Between's leafy dome is suspended within Broadway's tree canopy and was designed to use natural light to cast shadows during the day, "and create sensations of a mysterious internal candlelight at night," according to a city spokesperson.

Hundreds of cut-out elm leaves are a shout-out to the city planners who lined broadway with the tree more than a century ago.

The shape is supposed to evoke a connection with the three great domes of Winnipeg: the Manitoba Legislative Building, Union Station and The Fort Garry Hotel.

A small plaza with seating and landscaping will be completed in the spring.