Manitoba premier looking for 'pause' in public-sector pay increases

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has dropped another hint that he is considering legislation that would impose a public-sector wage freeze.

The Progressive Conservative government promised in the throne speech to introduce a law to control public-sector spending at sustainable levels.

Pallister will not reveal specifics, but says the government is asking for what he calls a "pause" in wage increases.

That word was used by the previous NDP government when it negotiated a wage freeze with major unions in 2010.

Pallister was asked by reporters whether he means a wage freeze, but would only say that details will be made public in the spring following talks with labour leaders.

NDP justice critic Andrew Swan says recent court rulings in other provinces have overturned government attempts to limit collective bargaining, and Pallister's plan may face the same fate.

