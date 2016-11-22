Manitoba premier looking for 'pause' in public-sector pay increases

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has dropped another hint that he is considering legislation that would impose a public-sector wage freeze.

The Progressive Conservative government promised in the throne speech to introduce a law to control public-sector spending at sustainable levels.

Pallister will not reveal specifics, but says the government is asking for what he calls a "pause" in wage increases.

That word was used by the previous NDP government when it negotiated a wage freeze with major unions in 2010.

Pallister was asked by reporters whether he means a wage freeze, but would only say that details will be made public in the spring following talks with labour leaders.