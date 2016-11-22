News / Winnipeg

Woman alleges cabbie in Brandon, Manitoba, made sexual advances toward her

BRANDON, Man. — A 25-year-old taxi driver in Brandon, Man., has been charged for allegedly making sexual advances toward a passenger.

The Brandon Police Service said the charges stem from an incident on Oct. 30.

Police said a woman left a night club on Victoria Avenue in a taxi and was going to a home on 11 Street.

She alleged the driver made sexual advances toward her, including touching her leg.

A complaint was made the next day and officers laid charges earlier this week.

The cabbie is scheduled to appear in court in January.

