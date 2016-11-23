Manitoba government starts consultations on self-regulation of paramedics
WINNIPEG — Manitoba is launching consultations on how paramedics can become a self-regulating profession.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says there are different opinions on how to make that happen.
He says he's asking Reg Toews, former assistant deputy minister, to lead the consultation and report back.
Goertzen says if a consensus can't be reached, Toews is to come up with three options for how paramedics can govern their profession.
The government says paramedics are currently self-regulated or in the process of becoming self-regulated in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Consultations are expected to wrap up in the spring.
