Manitoba Liberals want to have weight discrimination in human rights code

WINNIPEG — Some two-dozen people rallied outside the Manitoba legislature to call for human rights protection for overweight people.

The rally was in support of an effort to amend the province's human rights code to ban discrimination based on physical size and weight.

Lindsey Mazur, a dietitian, says some overweight people are being denied health care, job promotions and other items because of their size.

She says some of the people she works with say their doctors have told them to lose weight before they can get surgeries or other services.

Liberal legislature member Jon Gerrard is putting forward an opposition private member's bill to add weight discrimination to the human rights code.