Manitoba man accused of pointing gun at Sioux Valley residents, RCMP

WINNIPEG — A 53-year-old man has been charged for allegedly shooting a rifle at community members and then pointing his gun at police.

RCMP got the call from the Sioux Valley First Nation on Nov. 19.

Mounties say they went searching for a suspect and when they came across a man, he raised the rifle and pointed at them from about 300 metres away.

The man went into his home for a time and later that afternoon came out and was taken into custody without incident.

John Robert Hall is charged with uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and three counts of pointing a firearm.

Hall remains in police custody.