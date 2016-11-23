Manitoba man accused of pointing gun at Sioux Valley residents, RCMP
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — A 53-year-old man has been charged for allegedly shooting a rifle at community members and then pointing his gun at police.
RCMP got the call from the Sioux Valley First Nation on Nov. 19.
Mounties say they went searching for a suspect and when they came across a man, he raised the rifle and pointed at them from about 300 metres away.
The man went into his home for a time and later that afternoon came out and was taken into custody without incident.
John Robert Hall is charged with uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and three counts of pointing a firearm.
Hall remains in police custody.
(CTV Winnipeg)
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Boy says he was sexually assaulted by man while sitting on Halifax waterfront bench
-
Man sentenced to a decade in jail for role in mass killing plot at Halifax mall
-
Another fatal shooting in Halifax as young man gunned down inside vehicle
-
Lower Mainland mayors approve $2-billion Phase One transit plan
-
Urban Compass Winnipeg
VanRaes: Sex assault allegations signal need for cab industry changes
-
View from the 300s
Blue Bombers' season took steps to being Grey Cup contenders