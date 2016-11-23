Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce calls for higher business tax threshold in ’17 budget

At first glance, the proposed changes for Winnipeg’s business tax in ’17 budget seems like welcome news to the industry.

But it might actually be bad business, according to the president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Loren Remillard applauds city hall for reducing the rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5.25, but is concerned the threshold that determines which businesses are charged the tax, and which are not, is static.

He explained that, last year, the city raised the bar so that businesses with an assessed rental value of less than $32,220 would be exempt from the tax.

But next year’s budget does not propose any threshold increases, which he believes means some small business owners who didn’t pay the tax last year and saw their rents rise in 2016 will find themselves back on the tax roll.

“Businesses need that certainty knowing that these kind of changes will benefit them year after year,” Remillard said on Wednesday.

“To have them go from paying it to not paying it, to paying it, paying it, paying it, not paying it, it makes it very difficult for them to plan their costs for the year.”

Despite the rate decrease, keeping the threshold flat means city hall will collect $216,506 in additional business tax revenue for ’17 for a total of $57.5 million.

When the tax bar has been raised, as Mayor Brian Bowman says it has been for the past two years, it has resulted in less revenue.

“Since this council took office two years ago, we’ve reduced the business tax rate from 5.7 per cent to 5.25 per cent, and we’ve increased the business tax threshold from $23,880 to $32,220, which has eliminated the business tax for almost half of Winnipeg businesses,” Bowman said at a press conference following Tuesday’s release of the preliminary budgets.

Remillard said on Wednesday he plans to ask councillors to increase the tax threshold to ensure businesses removed from the tax roll last year won’t have to pay again in 2017.