More scrutiny coming to mayor’s office expenses: Bowman

A new allowance policy will be introduced to the mayor’s office by early 2017, according to Brian Bowman.

On Wednesday, the mayor said the city clerk’s office is in the midst of developing a policy that is similar to what allowance rules are currently in place for councillors in regards to their ward expenses.

Bowman expects the new policy to be released by the end of this year, and be in place by early 2017.

He said annual audits of his office’s spending would likely be included in the new guidelines.

“Having it audited, I think, that’s the least taxpayers could expect,” Bowman said.

On Wednesday, his executive policy committee voted to shelve a request from Coun. Ross Eadie to see a mayor’s office allowance policy developed.

Eadie seemed surprised when told by reporters after the vote that rules are currently being developed, saying he’s been pushing the mayor to get these guidelines in place for the past two years.

“It’s all talk. Let him talk. Let’s see if it actually happens,” said Eadie.

While speaking to reporters, Bowman challenged Eadie to publish his own meeting calendars online and proactively disclose all gifts he receives, as the mayor’s office does.

“I don’t get that many gifts,” said Eadie in response.