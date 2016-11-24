Testing shows that historical remains found in Manitoba date back to 1840s

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says historical human remains discovered along the Red River in East Selkirk date back to the 1840s.

The remains were found near the junction of Highway 212 and Highway 204 on Oct. 22.

RCMP taped off the discovery before the investigation was turned over to the province’s Historic Resources Branch.

The remains found at the site included a skull.

Following the discovery, the province worked with nearby indigenous communities and held a ceremony where the remains were reburied.

Local historian Fraser Stewart told CTV Winnipeg the specific location of the discovery is surprising, but many other remains have been found along the river bank, some dating back 1,000 years.

He said it's possible the person may have succumb to illness, and during that time people were buried near the spot they died.

Wendy Serger is the church manager at St. Peter, Dynevor in Oakbank, Man., which is the oldest indigenous stone church in western Canada.

Serger said the person was most likely a traveller from North Dakota, as many people followed the Red River at the time.

She said if the person has been a member of the community, they would have likely been buried in church grounds. Her church has tombstones dating back to 1846.