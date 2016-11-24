News / Winnipeg

Three years after damning report, child welfare changes still incomplete: report

WINNIPEG — A report says most of the changes recommended by an inquiry into Manitoba's child-welfare system have yet to be implemented.

The report from the Office of the Children's Advocate says three years have passed since the Phoenix Sinclair inquiry report was issued, and fewer than one-in-three recommendations have been enacted.

Sinclair was beaten to death by her mother and mother's boyfriend after repeatedly falling through the cracks of the system.

The inquiry recommended sweeping changes, including reduced workloads, a new computer database and better education and training for social workers.

Children's advocate Darlene MacDonald says efforts to address workload issues and other matters are still in progress.

She's calling on the government to provide regular updates on the progress it's making, and to fulfil its promise to adopt all the inquiry report recommendations.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...