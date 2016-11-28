Winnipeggers, remember your water and sewer bills go up again in 2017

Winnipeg households will pay an average $100 more on their water and sewer bills in 2017.

This should be no surprise to homeowners – the increase is one of three years worth of rate hikes councillors approved in the 2016 budgets.

This year, homeowners saw their rates go up by 9.2 per cent—or an extra $23-$32 on each quarterly bill. Next year, they will go up by 8.9 per cent and then 7.4 per cent in 2018. That's per the average household of four people.

Moira Geer, the acting director of the water and waste department, said the city expects a $15-million increase in revenue next year due to the rate increases.