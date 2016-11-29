AMC leader Derek Nepinak won't seek re-election after completing his term

WINNIPEG — The grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says he will not run for re-election when his six-year term comes to an end.

In a post on his Facebook Page, Derek Nepinak says he did not get into leadership in order to climb to the next rung of the political hierarchy.

He says he never intended to be a career politician and says now is not the time to be a politician, "now is the time of the warriors."

Nepinak says he is opposed to the Indian Act system of governance and will not "accept any more titles within the colonization system."

However, he says he will continue to live his life in the service of his people.

He wishes his successor the best.

"Carry an honourable campaign, be kind to one another around the kitchen table," says Nepinak. "Don't forget the young ones are listening and their behaviours in the future will mirror your own today. Remember that when the hierarchy is determined after the last ballot is cast, you will still have to be neighbours."