Scheifele, Laine score their 13th goals of season to lead Jets over Devils

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each scored their 13th goals of the season as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Tuesday.

Blake Wheeler had the other Jets goal while Scheifele also added an assist.

Rookie Miles Wood, with his first NHL goal, and Nick Lappin supplied the offence for New Jersey.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in his fifth straight start for Winnipeg (11-12-2).

Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots for the Devils (10-7-5), who had come into the game with points in their previous three games (1-0-2).

Winnipeg has won five straight at home and finishes up a three-game homestand Thursday against Edmonton.

New Jersey outshot Winnipeg 7-6 in the scoreless first period, which featured shots from both teams that rang off the post and others fired just wide of the net.

Jets forward Marko Dano left the game in the first period and didn't return after taking a stick in the face from Devils Kyle Quincey.

Winnipeg had a two-man advantage for 1:41 early in the second period and put two shots at Schneider. A couple others clanged off the post.

The Jets made up for it with a pair of goals 2:01 apart, with Scheifele scoring at 11:20 and Wheeler scoring his by beating Schneider off a rebound at 13:21.

Wood had a penalty shot after being taken down by Dustin Byfuglien on the way to the net, but he whiffed on his opportunity.

Winnipeg was up 22-14 on shots on goal after the second period.

Wood made up for his botched attempt with a shot fired through Hellebuyck's pads at 2:52 of the third.

Laine halted a six-game goal drought with a wrist shot that went high past Schneider to make it 3-1 at 4:47.

Lappin closed the gap to one goal three minutes later off a rebound.

The Devils had a power play with 8:09 left in the third, but couldn't capitalize. Schneider was pulled with 1:45 remaining.

Jets centre Bryan Little returned to the lineup after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury he suffered a few shifts into the team's season-opener on Oct. 13. He also missed the final 25 games of last season because of a fractured vertebrae.